Cyclone Montha to hit AP tomorrow; Odisha on red alert
India
Cyclone Montha is picking up speed over the Bay of Bengal and is set to hit Andhra Pradesh's coast on October 28, 2025.
Even though Odisha won't get a direct hit, eight southern districts—including Malkangiri, Koraput, and Ganjam—are on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds (gusting up to 80km/h) from October 28-29.
Fishermen warned, disaster response workers deployed
Odisha's government isn't taking any chances—they've started moving people out of risky areas and have sent in over 5,000 disaster response workers.
Fishermen have been told to stay off the sea until October 29 as flooding and disruptions are likely.
The goal? Zero casualties as the worst of the storm passes early this week.