Moradabad: Woman dies in hotel fire; 7 others injured
A major fire broke out at Clarks Inn Hotel in Moradabad late Sunday night after four gas cylinders exploded in the ground-floor restaurant.
The flames spread quickly, leaving seven people injured and sadly claiming the life of a 56-year-old woman named Maya.
Authorities are investigating the cause of fire
Firefighters rushed to the scene around 10pm with seven fire engines, managing to safely evacuate 16 people—including women, kids, and even a dog.
Most of the injured are now stable and recovering.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.