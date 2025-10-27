Maoist commanders Rupesh, Sonu surrender; historic shift in Red Corridor

Growing number of surrenders

These surrenders are exposing serious divisions inside the Maoist ranks and a growing push for peace.

Rupesh shared that their late leader Basavaraju had expressed a desire to end the armed struggle and explore peace talks with the government before he was killed, urging an end to violence.

Since January 2024 alone, over 2,100 rebels have laid down arms—pointing to a major shift away from armed struggle and toward resolving things through dialogue.