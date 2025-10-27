Delhi: Forensic student, ex-boyfriend kill partner for revenge
Three people—including a 21-year-old forensic science student and her ex-boyfriend—have been arrested for the murder of Ramkesh Meena, a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant found dead in his Gandhi Vihar flat on October 6, 2024.
Police say Amrita Chauhan (Meena's live-in partner), Sumit Kashyap, and Sandeep Kumar planned the killing together.
How police cracked the case
According to police, Chauhan wanted revenge after Meena allegedly recorded her private videos without consent and refused to delete them.
The trio staged his death as an accidental fire by pouring oil, ghee, and alcohol over his body, setting it alight with an open gas cylinder nearby.
They removed the netting from the iron gate, locked it from inside to stage the scene, and escaped with Meena's hard disk and laptops.
Investigators pieced things together using CCTV footage and call records; all three suspects were arrested between October 18-23, 2024.
Police have recovered stolen items but say they're still collecting more evidence to strengthen their case.