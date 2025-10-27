Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State at ASEAN summit

Jaishankar also met leaders from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand

With recent US tariffs on Indian imports causing some tension, getting this trade deal across the finish line could smooth things over and spark more economic collaboration.

Plus, as key players in the Indo-Pacific region and partners in ASEAN discussions, both India and the US have a lot riding on keeping things stable—economically and strategically.

The summit also saw Jaishankar connect with leaders from Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand to keep those regional conversations going strong.