Delhi's cloud seeding on Oct 29; light rain expected on 27-28
India
Delhi is expecting some light rain on October 27 and 28, just before a planned cloud seeding experiment on October 29.
This move comes as air quality in the city has hit severe levels—AQI readings have soared past 400 in spots like Bawana and Anand Vihar—making clean air a big concern right now.
Delhi recorded its coldest October temperature in 2 years
After a test run last Thursday (which didn't bring rain due to low moisture), officials are prepping for another go, hoping upcoming weather changes will help.
The goal? Use science (think silver iodide and sodium chloride) to trigger rainfall and clear out pollution.
Meanwhile, Delhi just saw its coldest October temperature in two years at 15.8°C.