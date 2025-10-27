Chhath Puja: Delhi Police warn of traffic snarls, diversions
Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi this Chhath Puja (Monday afternoon, October 27 to Tuesday morning, October 28, 2025).
Delhi Police say you can expect major congestion—especially near big ponds and ghats.
Key roads like MB Road, Kalindi Kunj Khadar Road, Agra Canal Road, and Road No. 13 will be packed.
Traffic diversions in Bhajanpura, Gandhi Nagar, Khajuri Khas
Traffic diversions are set for Bhajanpura, Gandhi Nagar, and Khajuri Khas.
In Bhajanpura, commercial vehicles can't use GT Road from Shastri Park to Yudhishthir Setu during peak hours (5-7pm Monday and 5-7am Tuesday).
These spots will see huge crowds for the festival.
Expect slow traffic around these areas
Ghats in east and northeast Delhi could each see over 45,000 devotees Monday evening.
That means slow traffic around Geeta Colony, IP Extension, Shastri Park and nearby areas.
Police advise to use public transport
Police are urging everyone to plan ahead: use public transport like the Metro if possible and avoid parking near ghats.
If you're driving anywhere close by—expect delays or try alternate routes.
And as always: stay alert and report anything suspicious!