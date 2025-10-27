Chhath Puja: Delhi Police warn of traffic snarls, diversions

Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi this Chhath Puja (Monday afternoon, October 27 to Tuesday morning, October 28, 2025). Delhi Police say you can expect major congestion—especially near big ponds and ghats. Key roads like MB Road, Kalindi Kunj Khadar Road, Agra Canal Road, and Road No. 13 will be packed.

Traffic diversions in Bhajanpura, Gandhi Nagar, Khajuri Khas Traffic diversions are set for Bhajanpura, Gandhi Nagar, and Khajuri Khas.

In Bhajanpura, commercial vehicles can't use GT Road from Shastri Park to Yudhishthir Setu during peak hours (5-7pm Monday and 5-7am Tuesday).

These spots will see huge crowds for the festival.

Expect slow traffic around these areas Ghats in east and northeast Delhi could each see over 45,000 devotees Monday evening.

That means slow traffic around Geeta Colony, IP Extension, Shastri Park and nearby areas.