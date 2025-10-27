JEE Main 2026: Dates, new features, registration process

Big update for engineering aspirants—JEE Main 2026 will be held in two rounds: January 21-30 and April 1-10. Registration for the first session is already live (check jeemain.nta.nic.in), and for the second session, the online application form will go live in the last week of January 2026.

New feature: Aadhaar authentication This year, Aadhaar authentication will auto-fill your basic details during registration.

Just remember to add your parents' info yourself, since that's not on Aadhaar.

If anything doesn't match between your Aadhaar and Class 10 certificate, you'll get a chance to fix it while registering.

More exam centers NTA is adding more exam centers across the country, with special facilities for students with disabilities.

The goal is to make JEE Main—your gateway to NITs and IIITs—more accessible than ever.