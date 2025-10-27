Justice Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next CJI
What's the story
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai has recommended Justice Surya Kant, the senior-most Supreme Court judge, as his successor. The recommendation is CJI Gavai's last administrative duty before his retirement next month. If appointed, Justice Kant will be the 53rd Chief Justice of India and serve until February 9, 2027.
Succession timeline
Justice Kant will take oath after Gavai's retirement
Justice Surya Kant will take oath as CJI after Gavai retires on November 23. The Union government had asked Gavai to recommend his successor in line with judicial conventions. Reportedly, Gavai will personally deliver a copy of the recommendation letter to Justice Kant. This would make Justice Kant the first person from Haryana to become the top judge of India.
Confidence expressed
Gavai expresses faith in successor's abilities
CJI Gavai has expressed full faith in Justice Kant's ability to lead the judiciary with impartiality and wisdom. He said, "Justice Kant is suited and competent in all aspects to take the helm," adding that his successor "will prove to be an asset to the institution as its head." Gavai also noted their shared life experiences, saying both belong to a "class in society that has seen struggles at every stage of life."
Career overview
Kant's recent address on technology and law
Justice Surya Kant began his legal practice at the District Court in Hisar in 1984 before moving to Chandigarh. He has served as Advocate General of Haryana and Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court. He was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019. In a recent address, he emphasized that while technology is a powerful ally in law, dispensing justice is fundamentally a human enterprise based on "conscience and compassion."