Justice Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai has recommended Justice Surya Kant, the senior-most Supreme Court judge, as his successor. The recommendation is CJI Gavai's last administrative duty before his retirement next month. If appointed, Justice Kant will be the 53rd Chief Justice of India and serve until February 9, 2027.

Succession timeline Justice Kant will take oath after Gavai's retirement Justice Surya Kant will take oath as CJI after Gavai retires on November 23. The Union government had asked Gavai to recommend his successor in line with judicial conventions. Reportedly, Gavai will personally deliver a copy of the recommendation letter to Justice Kant. This would make Justice Kant the first person from Haryana to become the top judge of India.

Confidence expressed Gavai expresses faith in successor's abilities CJI Gavai has expressed full faith in Justice Kant's ability to lead the judiciary with impartiality and wisdom. He said, "Justice Kant is suited and competent in all aspects to take the helm," adding that his successor "will prove to be an asset to the institution as its head." Gavai also noted their shared life experiences, saying both belong to a "class in society that has seen struggles at every stage of life."