Cyclone Montha to make landfall today in Andhra Pradesh

Yellow alert issued in Kerala for tomorrow

Kerala has issued a yellow alert for eight districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur—for October 29.

People in these areas can expect isolated heavy showers and are being asked to stay cautious and follow local updates.

Even though the cyclone will weaken soon after landfall (as per IMD), it's still smart to be prepared for any disruptions.