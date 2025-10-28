Next Article
Cyclone Montha to make landfall today in Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Montha is moving across the Bay of Bengal and is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh near Kakinada today, October 28, 2025.
Kerala is gearing up for heavy rain as the storm approaches.
The good news: after landfall, Montha should start losing strength and bring less intense weather.
Yellow alert issued in Kerala for tomorrow
Kerala has issued a yellow alert for eight districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur—for October 29.
People in these areas can expect isolated heavy showers and are being asked to stay cautious and follow local updates.
Even though the cyclone will weaken soon after landfall (as per IMD), it's still smart to be prepared for any disruptions.