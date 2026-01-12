Next Article
Dacoity at ex-IAS trainee's Pune home; 7 suspects on the run
India
A shocking robbery happened at former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's house in Aundh, Pune.
On Sunday, a domestic worker—just hired a week ago—allegedly joined forces with six others to rob the place.
Puja Khedkar was reportedly tied up, while her parents and house staff were drugged, and the group made off with valuables and phones.
How police are responding
Khedkar managed to escape and alert police around 1:30am Sunday. The suspects, believed to be from Nepal, are still missing.
With no working CCTV at the house, Deputy Commissioner Chilumula Rajnikant said they're checking nearby cameras for clues.
Khedkar's family is recovering in hospital, and an FIR has been filed under several sections related to dacoity and confinement as the search ramps up.