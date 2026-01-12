Dacoity at ex-IAS trainee's Pune home; 7 suspects on the run

How police are responding

Khedkar managed to escape and alert police around 1:30am Sunday. The suspects, believed to be from Nepal, are still missing.

With no working CCTV at the house, Deputy Commissioner Chilumula Rajnikant said they're checking nearby cameras for clues.

Khedkar's family is recovering in hospital, and an FIR has been filed under several sections related to dacoity and confinement as the search ramps up.