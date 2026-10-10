Dairy owner Mohan held at gunpoint in Chandigarh Sector 46
India
A late-night carjacking shook Chandigarh's Sector 46 when Mohan, a local dairy shop owner, was held at gunpoint by two men around 11:30pm.
One pointed a gun while the other jumped in and demanded his car, right near an empty police post, just after officers had left for the night.
Police track carjacking suspects toward Punjab
Mohan reported the crime, but because of the delay, police couldn't seal borders right away.
They've filed a case under the Arms Act and are now using CCTV to track down the suspects who drove off toward Punjab.
Interestingly, this isn't an isolated case: a similar incident last month, on September 11, involved six people near Manimajra.