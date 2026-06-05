Dalai Lama in Delhi for left knee check after Grammy
India
The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, has arrived in Delhi to have his left knee checked by doctors. His upcoming trip to Ladakh is scheduled for later.
This visit comes just after a busy stretch in Dharamshala, where he was celebrated for winning a Grammy.
Dalai Lama's 'Meditations' wins Grammy
Earlier this week, the Dalai Lama accepted his Grammy Award for his audiobook Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.
The award was handed over by Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, who called working on the project "It's just a blessing for us."
The Dalai Lama shared that this recognition helps spread messages of peace and compassion, something he's always passionate about.