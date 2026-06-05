Dalai Lama in Delhi for left knee check after Grammy

Dalai Lama's 'Meditations' wins Grammy

Earlier this week, the Dalai Lama accepted his Grammy Award for his audiobook Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The award was handed over by Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, who called working on the project "It's just a blessing for us."

The Dalai Lama shared that this recognition helps spread messages of peace and compassion, something he's always passionate about.