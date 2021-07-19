Danish Siddiqui laid to rest at Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard

Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in Afghanistan clashes

Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan, was on Sunday laid to rest at the Jamia Millia Islamia graveyard where a sea of mourners gathered to pay their last respects. His body arrived at the Delhi airport in the evening and was later brought to his residence in Jamia Nagar where a huge crowd, including his family and friends, had gathered.

Sea of mourners gathered to pay their respects

Police was deployed in the area and its personnel kept urging the gathering to follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior. Siddiqui's body was taken to the graveyard where it was buried around 10:15 pm. There was a sea of mourners at the burial site to pay their respects.

Friends recalled their last conversations with Siddiqui

His friends recalled their last conversations with him and his promise of meeting them once he returned from his assignment. Some people remembered him as their childhood friend, some as their mentor but what was common in their memories of him was that he was a simple person who was passionate about photography.

A career in TV journalism seemed odd for him: Friend

Bilal Zaidi (37), a friend of Siddiqui, said, "I met him before COVID-19 as he was always on the field and then met him last month when he was in Delhi. We exchanged hellos." "He was a very reserved and shy person and that's why when he started his career as a TV journalist, we felt there was a mismatch," Zaidi said.

Siddiqui's death a loss for the entire nation: Friend

"He was somebody who always carried a camera with him whenever he was on the field. He enjoyed taking photos and had a passion for still photography. He won Pulitzer for this," Zaidi said. Shahdab Alam (37), his childhood friend, said Siddiqui's death was not only a loss for his family but for the entire nation.

Meharban broke down remembering his friend

Mohammad Meharban, a freelance photojournalist, had last messaged Siddiqui asking whether he would be coming home on Eid-ul-Zuha, and he had replied, ''Inshaallah, I will come and will eat with you." Remembering his mentor, Meharban broke down.

Told Siddiqui that it's not safe in Afghanistan: Meharban

"He was my mentor and I was with him since 2017. He sent me a link of his work. When I opened it and found that he was in Afghanistan, I immediately called him and said it's not safe there," Meharban added. "He said it's okay, my work has been done and I will be back soon," he recalled.

Siddiqui worked for Reuters news agency

Siddiqui is an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 2018 and worked for Reuters news agency. The photojournalist was killed on Friday in the town of Spin Boldak, near the border with Pakistan. He was embedded with the special forces of Afghanistan at the time of his death.

Siddiqui's father was Dean of Faculty of Education at JMI

Earlier in the day, the university said in a statement, "Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor accepted the request of the family of late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui to bury his body at the JMI graveyard meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses, and minor child." Siddiqui's father Akhtar Siddiqui was the Dean of the Faculty of Education in the university.