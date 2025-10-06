Darjeeling landslides kill 24, many missing; tourists stranded
After massive landslides killed at least 24 people in Darjeeling and nearby areas, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose cut short his trip to the south and returned to oversee rescue efforts.
Nonstop rain—over 300mm in just half a day—triggered over 35 landslides, making this the area's worst disaster in years.
Many are still missing, and thousands of tourists are stuck with roads blocked and bridges washed away.
Rescue ops on as state promises full support
This is a real crisis for locals and travelers alike—Mirik was hit hardest, losing 11 people, with more fatalities across Darjeeling subdivision and Jalpaiguri.
Rescue teams are racing against more rain to clear debris and reconnect roads. The state has promised full support for relief work.
For now, stranded visitors are being assisted and advised to stay safe until things get better.