Online investment scam: 5 arrested for duping people of crores

One victim lost ₹10.7 lakh

The gang moved stolen money through bank accounts, turned it into cryptocurrency, and sent it overseas—one victim alone lost ₹10.7 lakh.

Police have seized phones, SIM cards, checkbooks, registers, and a laptop used in the operation.

Investigators are now digging deeper to track international links and follow the crypto trail.

This case highlights how digital scams are getting more sophisticated—and why staying alert online is so important.