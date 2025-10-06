Online investment scam: 5 arrested for duping people of crores
Delhi Police have arrested five people from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan for running a massive online investment scam.
The group allegedly tricked victims out of over ₹4.25 crore using a Telegram channel called "ATPay."
Mangu Singh from Rajasthan is said to be the mastermind, teaming up with fraudsters based in Cambodia.
One victim lost ₹10.7 lakh
The gang moved stolen money through bank accounts, turned it into cryptocurrency, and sent it overseas—one victim alone lost ₹10.7 lakh.
Police have seized phones, SIM cards, checkbooks, registers, and a laptop used in the operation.
Investigators are now digging deeper to track international links and follow the crypto trail.
This case highlights how digital scams are getting more sophisticated—and why staying alert online is so important.