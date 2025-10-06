Video: Kanpur cop abuses, assaults student for speeding on motorcycle

The incident started when Tripathi stopped a student for riding a motorcycle at high speed and seized his motorcycle. When the students questioned this action, Tripathi and a constable allegedly abused and slapped them. Despite admitting their mistake, the students were humiliated and assaulted by the officers. During the altercation, Tripathi was heard saying he was "not afraid of anyone."

Suspension and inquiry

Case handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police

India Today reported that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, said that they have taken cognizance of the viral video The accused officer, Tripathi, has been suspended pending an investigation. He has reportedly been sent to the reserve police lines. The case has now been handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police Babu Purwa for further inquiry into the matter.