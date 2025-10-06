Video: Kanpur cop abuses, assaults student for speeding on motorcycle
What's the story
A police officer in Kanpur has been suspended after a video of him assaulting a student went viral. The incident took place at the Kidwai Nagar outpost on October 5, when in-charge Amit Vikram Tripathi allegedly abused and thrashed a student. The video shows Tripathi kicking and punching the student while threatening to beat him unconscious.
Assault aftermath
Tripathi stopped student for riding motorcycle at high speed
The incident started when Tripathi stopped a student for riding a motorcycle at high speed and seized his motorcycle. When the students questioned this action, Tripathi and a constable allegedly abused and slapped them. Despite admitting their mistake, the students were humiliated and assaulted by the officers. During the altercation, Tripathi was heard saying he was "not afraid of anyone."
Suspension and inquiry
Case handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police
India Today reported that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, said that they have taken cognizance of the viral video The accused officer, Tripathi, has been suspended pending an investigation. He has reportedly been sent to the reserve police lines. The case has now been handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police Babu Purwa for further inquiry into the matter.
Twitter Post
कानपुर के किदवई नगर के चौकी इंचार्ज अमित त्रिपाठी एक छात्र को पहले लात से मारते है फिर उसे घसीटकर थाने के अंदर ले जाते है— Surya Samajwadi (@surya_samajwadi) October 6, 2025
इस समय पुलिस और बीजेपी नेताओं की गुंडागर्दी चरम पर है pic.twitter.com/GpYakL2ezm