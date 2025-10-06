SC issues notice to Centre on Sonam Wangchuk's detention

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the central government on a plea challenging the detention of Ladakh social activist Sonam Wangchuk. The plea was filed by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, under Article 32 as a habeas corpus petition. She has challenged Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, after violent clashes in Ladakh last month. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on October 14, seeking responses from all parties involved in this case.

Legal challenge Petition names multiple respondents Angmo's petition has named the Union Government, Ladakh Administration, and Superintendent of Jodhpur Central Jail as respondents. Appearing for Angmo, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the grounds of detention should have been served to her. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended there is no legal requirement to communicate these grounds to Wangchuk's wife.

Interim relief Interim relief sought for medical support Sibal also sought interim relief for medical support for Wangchuk. Mehta informed the court that Wangchuk had not requested any medication during his medical examination but assured that necessary supplies would be provided if needed. When Sibal asked for permission for Angmo to meet her husband, Justice Kumar noted that she has not made any such formal request. First, make a request, and if it is denied, go to court, stated Justice Kumar.