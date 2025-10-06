No fire extinguishers or water: Witnesses expose Jaipur hospital lapses 

A major fire at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur , Rajasthan , has raised serious questions about safety preparedness. The blaze broke out late Sunday night on the second floor of the hospital's trauma center, killing eight people. Thick smoke quickly filled the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), forcing family members to carry patients outside onto the streets.

Victim details Family members accuse hospital of negligence At the time of the fire, there were 210 patients in the hospital with only one staff member present in each ICU, per India Today. Family members have accused the hospital administration of negligence for allegedly ignoring smoke warnings and fleeing after the fire broke out. They claimed that the fire extinguishers were non-functional and there was not even water to douse the flames, which were contained within two hours.

Negligence allegations 'My mother didn't survive' A man who lost his mother in the fire told ANI, "The ICU caught fire, but there was no equipment to extinguish it... There were no facilities at all. My mother didn't survive." Another relative of a victim named Pintu said they informed doctors about patients' well-being when smoke was first noticed around 11:20pm Sunday. "But the smoke kept getting thicker. As it spread, the doctors and other staff working downstairs all ran out," he said.

Rescue efforts Probe ordered into incident Some hospital staff members, however, did attempt to rescue patients. Vikas, a ward boy present during the incident, told PTI that he and others saved three to four patients before the flames became too intense. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered an investigation into the incident on Monday. "Every possible step is being taken for the safety of patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected, and the situation is being continuously monitored," Sharma said.