Sharad Purnima 2025: Significance, rituals, and moon timings

People start their day with a ritual bath and fast until moonrise. The highlight? Making rice kheer (pudding) and leaving it out in the moonlight—believed to soak up good vibes—before sharing it as prasadam. There's also Lakshmi Puja, where families light lamps, offer flowers, and pray to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, and Chandra Dev (the Moon God).

Moonrise and full moon timings

This year, the full moon phase kicks off at 12:23pm on October 6 and wraps up at 9:16am on October 7.

Moonrise is at 5:27pm—the moment for evening prayers and offering water to the moon.

The night is said to be packed with healing energy thanks to all 16 "Kala" (phases) shining bright, making it extra special for anyone looking for a little spiritual recharge.