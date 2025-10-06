Sharad Purnima 2025: Significance, rituals, and moon timings
Sharad Purnima is coming up on October 6, marking the brightest full moon of the year and the official end of monsoon.
It's all about celebrating Lord Krishna's legendary night of Raas Leela with Radha and the Gopis, symbolizing love and togetherness under a glowing sky.
Key rituals of the day
People start their day with a ritual bath and fast until moonrise.
The highlight? Making rice kheer (pudding) and leaving it out in the moonlight—believed to soak up good vibes—before sharing it as prasadam.
There's also Lakshmi Puja, where families light lamps, offer flowers, and pray to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, and Chandra Dev (the Moon God).
Moonrise and full moon timings
This year, the full moon phase kicks off at 12:23pm on October 6 and wraps up at 9:16am on October 7.
Moonrise is at 5:27pm—the moment for evening prayers and offering water to the moon.
The night is said to be packed with healing energy thanks to all 16 "Kala" (phases) shining bright, making it extra special for anyone looking for a little spiritual recharge.