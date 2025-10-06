IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain, storms in northern India

Possible flash floods, landslides

The IMD warns about possible flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying spots due to the downpour.

Delhi woke up to heavy showers with more rain likely through the day.

Down south isn't spared either—Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala could see moderate to heavy rainfall too.

If you're along coastal Andhra or Rayalaseema, brace for windy conditions up to 40km/h.

Stay safe out there!