IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain, storms in northern India
Heads up—IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain and storms across much of northern India this Monday.
Thanks to a Western Disturbance and Cyclone Shakti (now downgraded), states like Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan are on watch.
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal are also expecting rain under a yellow alert.
Possible flash floods, landslides
The IMD warns about possible flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying spots due to the downpour.
Delhi woke up to heavy showers with more rain likely through the day.
Down south isn't spared either—Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala could see moderate to heavy rainfall too.
If you're along coastal Andhra or Rayalaseema, brace for windy conditions up to 40km/h.
Stay safe out there!