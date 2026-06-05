Deadly South Delhi B&B fire kills 21, prompts MCD crackdown
India
A deadly fire at a South Delhi B&B on June 3 took 21 lives, prompting the city to crack down hard on unsafe buildings.
Since June 1, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed 43 properties and demolished 82 more, following orders from top city officials.
MCD issues over 150 notices citywide
The MCD is targeting guest houses and B&Bs breaking safety rules: five have already been sealed in the South Zone, including Green Residency and Sky Inn.
More action is coming for dozens of other spots in Saidulajab and Khirki Extension.
Citywide, over 150 notices and demolition orders have gone out as part of new efforts to keep people safe after this tragedy.