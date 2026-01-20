'Death to America': Protests erupt in Leh, Kargil over Iran unrest
India
Hundreds in Leh took to the streets this week, holding up images of Iran's Supreme Leader and chanting slogans, while massive protests were held in Kargil last week.
Organized by local Shia groups, the Leh march expressed solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Protesters blamed the US and Israel for fueling unrest in Iran.
Why does it matter?
These protests reflect how deeply Ladakh's Shia community feels connected to events in Iran, both culturally and religiously.
With Iran's uprising turning deadly—at least 551 reported killed and many more arrested or detained—these gatherings also spotlight growing global tensions, especially between Iran and the US.
For some residents, it's a reminder that events abroad can resonate locally.