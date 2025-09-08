Decade-old rape-murder case: Human bones found at burial site

Remains sent for forensic testing to confirm identities, causes of death

The SIT exhumed bones from at least two people, guided by information from activist Girish Mattannavar and complainant C N Chinnaiah, with a relative of the victim present.

These remains are now headed for forensic testing to confirm identities and causes of death.

Police are also digging into why Chinnaiah waited so long to report these burial sites.

The investigation is expanding across Karnataka and even into neighboring states, drawing in new witnesses—including a Kerala-based YouTuber—as questions about more victims and local controversies continue to surface.