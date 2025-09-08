Decade-old rape-murder case: Human bones found at burial site
A decade after a 17-year-old college student was raped and murdered in Dharmasthala (back in October 2012), the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has just uncovered human skeletal remains at Bangale Gudde near Mangaluru.
The case, which has stayed unsolved despite probes by the CBI and Supreme Court, is now getting fresh attention as investigators probe claims of multiple burials at the site.
Remains sent for forensic testing to confirm identities, causes of death
The SIT exhumed bones from at least two people, guided by information from activist Girish Mattannavar and complainant C N Chinnaiah, with a relative of the victim present.
These remains are now headed for forensic testing to confirm identities and causes of death.
Police are also digging into why Chinnaiah waited so long to report these burial sites.
The investigation is expanding across Karnataka and even into neighboring states, drawing in new witnesses—including a Kerala-based YouTuber—as questions about more victims and local controversies continue to surface.