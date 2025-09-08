Faridabad parents, daughter, pet dog killed after AC compressor explodes

The son of the Kapoor family, who was sleeping in another room, managed to escape by jumping out of a window. He is now hospitalized and reported to be in critical condition. A neighbor, Mayank, said they heard a loud explosion and rushed to help others in the building. The first-floor unit where the blast occurred was vacant at the time.

Escape thwarted

Neighbors say family tried to escape to roof

Another neighbor said the Kapoor family tried to escape to the roof but were unsuccessful as the door was locked. The police confirmed all three victims died due to suffocation. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem. This incident comes amid rising concerns over the safety of AC units. A report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) last year highlighted India's increasing reliance on ACs and their power consumption, which is expected to exceed that of several other countries soon.