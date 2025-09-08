Punjab floods: ₹20,000 per acre compensation for farmers

Farmers can sell flood-deposited sand without permits

The state is letting farmers sell flood-deposited sand without permits until November 15 to speed up land recovery—a move Mann shared from his hospital bed while hospitalized due to exhaustion and a low heart rate.

Floods have damaged over 1,300 health facilities (worth around ₹780 crore) and forced relief efforts for almost 3.9 lakh people across Punjab.

The government is now seeking a massive central aid package as PM Modi visits Gurdaspur on September 9 to review the situation.