Punjab floods: ₹20,000 per acre compensation for farmers
Punjab's recent floods have hit hard—submerging over 1.75 lakh acres and affecting nearly 2,000 villages.
To help out, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ₹20,000 per acre compensation for farmers' crop losses and ₹4 lakh each to families who lost loved ones.
There's also a loan moratorium for affected farmers.
Farmers can sell flood-deposited sand without permits
The state is letting farmers sell flood-deposited sand without permits until November 15 to speed up land recovery—a move Mann shared from his hospital bed while hospitalized due to exhaustion and a low heart rate.
Floods have damaged over 1,300 health facilities (worth around ₹780 crore) and forced relief efforts for almost 3.9 lakh people across Punjab.
The government is now seeking a massive central aid package as PM Modi visits Gurdaspur on September 9 to review the situation.