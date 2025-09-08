Next Article
18 Bangladeshi nationals sent back to Bangladesh: Assam CM
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just announced that 18 Bangladeshi nationals were sent back as part of the state's ongoing push against illegal immigration.
The update came via X (formerly Twitter), describing Assam's actions to keep its borders secure.
Over 450 alleged infiltrators sent back in past few months
Sarma assured that steps are in place to stop these individuals from coming back, reflecting the state's commitment to following proper protocols.
Over the past few months, more than 450 alleged infiltrators have been sent back.
The government is focusing on districts like Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar—areas sharing a long border with Bangladesh—due to their strategic location for border checks and controlling illegal entries.