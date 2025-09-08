Next Article
Lalbaugcha Raja immersion delayed by high tide, technical snags
This year's immersion of Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh idol ran 13 hours late, thanks to unusually high tides and technical snags.
The 18-foot idol, usually immersed the morning after Anant Chaturdashi, finally made its way into the sea at 10:30pm—during the lunar eclipse 'sutak' period, which created discomfort among the devotees.
Fishermen call for more say in organizing event
Technical problems with the floating platform provided by Koli community boats added to the delay.
Fishermen who've helped with this tradition since 1934 were upset and called for more say in organizing future events.
The festival also faced criticism over VIP access overshadowing regular visitors, plus security concerns after several thefts led to 15 arrests.