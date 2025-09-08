Kerala to launch India's 1st-ever urban policy India Sep 08, 2025

Kerala is about to make history by launching India's first-ever urban policy at the Kerala Urban Conclave in Kochi on September 12-13.

The goal? To make city life better for everyone, focusing on social justice, environmental sustainability, and celebrating cultural diversity.

Minister M.B. Rajesh says the plan covers 10 major themes to shape Kerala's cities for the future.