Kerala to launch India's 1st-ever urban policy
Kerala is about to make history by launching India's first-ever urban policy at the Kerala Urban Conclave in Kochi on September 12-13.
The goal? To make city life better for everyone, focusing on social justice, environmental sustainability, and celebrating cultural diversity.
Minister M.B. Rajesh says the plan covers 10 major themes to shape Kerala's cities for the future.
UN's participation adds global touch to the event
Over 1,000 delegates—including international policymakers—will join the "Aspiring Cities, Thriving Communities" conclave to help shape these plans.
There's also an exhibition at Kochi Marine Drive from September 11-15 highlighting Kerala's urban projects.
The event kicks off with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while UN India Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp will wrap up the discussions.