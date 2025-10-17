Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya to break its own Guinness World Record

More than just diyas

Deepotsav 2024 is more than just a stunning light show. With 1,100 drones projecting Ramayana scenes, a 3D laser show, and even the Chief Minister joining 21,000 people for the Maha Aarti, it's where tradition meets tech and teamwork.

Plus, diyas are being handed out to every ward so the whole city can join in.

If you love big festivals, cultural mashups, or just want to see what unity looks like, this one's worth your attention.