Deepotsav 2024: Ayodhya to break its own Guinness World Record
On October 19, Ayodhya is going all out to top its own Guinness World Record by lighting over 26 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) along the Saryu River and across the city.
The celebration, called Deepotsav 2024, will see 33,000 volunteers—including students from 28 degree colleges, 30 inter-colleges, and members of social organisations—helping light up 56 ghats.
The diyas are being made by local potters, women's self-help groups, and industrial units, making it a true community effort.
More than just diyas
Deepotsav 2024 is more than just a stunning light show. With 1,100 drones projecting Ramayana scenes, a 3D laser show, and even the Chief Minister joining 21,000 people for the Maha Aarti, it's where tradition meets tech and teamwork.
Plus, diyas are being handed out to every ward so the whole city can join in.
If you love big festivals, cultural mashups, or just want to see what unity looks like, this one's worth your attention.