SC sets up panel for transgender rights in workplaces, schools

Committee to draft guidelines for equal opportunities

This committee—featuring activists like Akai Padmashali and Grace Banu—will draft guidelines to ensure fair treatment, better healthcare, and ways to address complaints for transgender people.

These rules will apply to establishments that do not have their own guidelines until the government rolls out its own policy.

The decision builds on the 2014 NALSA judgment, which first recognized transgender persons as a third gender, and now takes things further by tackling real-life discrimination in schools and workplaces.

It's a step toward making equal opportunity more than just words.