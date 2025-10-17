SC sets up panel for transgender rights in workplaces, schools
The Supreme Court of India just made a big move for transgender rights, directing that an equal opportunity policy be created for trans people.
This comes after a transwoman teacher faced discrimination at schools in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
To make this happen, the court set up a committee led by former Delhi High Court judge Justice Asha Menon.
Committee to draft guidelines for equal opportunities
This committee—featuring activists like Akai Padmashali and Grace Banu—will draft guidelines to ensure fair treatment, better healthcare, and ways to address complaints for transgender people.
These rules will apply to establishments that do not have their own guidelines until the government rolls out its own policy.
The decision builds on the 2014 NALSA judgment, which first recognized transgender persons as a third gender, and now takes things further by tackling real-life discrimination in schools and workplaces.
It's a step toward making equal opportunity more than just words.