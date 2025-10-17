Indian Railways announces Vande Bharat 4.0: What to expect
Indian Railways announced Vande Bharat 4.0, the next version of its homegrown semi-high-speed train, set to roll out in the next 18 months.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news at the 2025 International Railway Equipment Exhibition, highlighting India's push to lead in modern train tech.
Version 4.0 aims to put India on the global map
Since its debut in 2019, Vande Bharat Express has been all about making Indian train journeys faster and smoother.
The latest Vande Bharat 3.0 already brings better energy efficiency and quicker acceleration, but version 4.0 promises even more—think upgraded seating for long trips, redesigned toilets for better hygiene, and coach quality that aims to match top trains in Japan and Europe.
The goal? To put India on the global map for high-speed rail innovation.