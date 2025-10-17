Indian Railways announces Vande Bharat 4.0: What to expect

Version 4.0 aims to put India on the global map

Since its debut in 2019, Vande Bharat Express has been all about making Indian train journeys faster and smoother.

The latest Vande Bharat 3.0 already brings better energy efficiency and quicker acceleration, but version 4.0 promises even more—think upgraded seating for long trips, redesigned toilets for better hygiene, and coach quality that aims to match top trains in Japan and Europe.

The goal? To put India on the global map for high-speed rail innovation.