Air India crew robbed at gunpoint in Delhi
Some unsettling news—Air India crew members were robbed early morning at their Gurugram hotel.
Around 2am unknown intruders broke in, cornered the crew, and took their valuables, leaving the place in disarray.
Airline's response to the incident
Air India quickly moved the affected crew to a different hotel and is supporting them through the aftermath.
The airline shared they're "deeply concerned" and are working with local authorities to catch those responsible.
They also said this incident highlights why they regularly review safety policies based on employee feedback, promising to keep crew comfort and security a top priority.