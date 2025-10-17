Next Article
India hits new high in defense exports
India just hit a new milestone in defense exports, reaching ₹25,000 crore in 2024-25—a huge jump from ₹686 crore back in 2013-14.
Domestic defense production has also soared to ₹1.27 lakh crore.
The government is aiming even higher, with plans for ₹3 lakh crore in annual manufacturing and ₹50,000 crore in exports by 2029.
Private players driving the change
This isn't just about numbers—India's defense sector is transforming fast, thanks to policy changes like import bans on 200+ items and more private companies joining in.
Private firms now make up nearly two-thirds of exports, shipping to over 80 countries.
All this growth means more jobs, new tech, and a stronger economy—plus, it's helping India stand out as a major player on the global stage.