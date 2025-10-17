'They know everything because they're Infosys?' Siddaramaiah slams Murthys 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hit back at Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty, for deciding to skip the state's Social and Educational Survey. The CM clarified that the survey is not just for backward classes but covers the entire population of Karnataka. He said, "If they haven't understood—what can I do? Just because they are Infosys-are they all knowing? We have said 20 times-this is not a backward classes survey. This is entire population survey."

CM There is misinformation, says CM He further stated that under the Shakti Yojana, all the poor and upper castes will be included. "There is misinformation about this. The government has conveyed the messages of the ministers and the chief minister to the people through advertisements. It's a survey of seven crore people." "Do the upper castes get free electricity? Do upper caste women get to travel free on buses? This is the same. It is a survey being done for all castes," Siddaramaiah explained.

Survey refusal Murthys refused to participate in survey The Murthys had reportedly refused to participate in the survey when officials visited their home. They said they don't belong to any backward community, making their participation in this government exercise unnecessary. Murty also submitted a self-declaration letter to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission opting out of the process. "We are economically, socially, and educationally advanced. In this case, there is no benefit to the government or the backward class by getting our information," she reportedly wrote.

Survey response Participation in survey voluntary: Deputy CM Reacting to their decision, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said participation in the survey is voluntary. He said, "We don't force anybody to participate in the survey. It's on a volunteer basis." The Karnataka caste census, which is currently being conducted across the state, includes 60 major questions and 20 sub-questions created by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. In Bengaluru alone, around 15.42 lakh houses have been covered thus far.