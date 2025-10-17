Elderly duped of ₹1cr+ by WhatsApp video call hoax
An elderly couple in Ambala, Haryana, lost over ₹1 crore (sources report amounts between ₹1.05 crore and ₹1.5 crore) after scammers pretending to be CBI officers contacted them via WhatsApp video call and other means between September 3 and 16, 2024.
The fraudsters showed fake Supreme Court orders with forged seals, accused the couple of money laundering, and threatened them with arrest and property seizure—pressuring them to transfer their savings into various bank accounts.
SC demands action, calls for national response to such scams
On October 17, 2025, the Supreme Court took notice of the scam after the couple filed a complaint, calling the use of forged court orders a serious attack on public trust.
The court has demanded updates from the Home Ministry, CBI, Haryana government, and local cyber police, and is pushing for a coordinated national response to these organized scams that are targeting vulnerable people across India.
Two FIRs have already been filed as investigations continue.