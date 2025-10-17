'Was surrounded...': Professor slapped by DUSU joint secretary speaks out 

A professor at Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Delhi University , was assaulted by Deepika Jha, joint secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), on Thursday. She was accompanied by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The incident occurred on campus a few days after a fresher's function at the college. A footage from the principal's office shows Jha slapping Professor Sujit Kumar while another unidentified man sits him down.

Incident recount Tensions escalated during fresher's event Narrating his side, Professor Kumar, who is also the convenor of the college's disciplinary committee, told ANI that he was investigating campus violence when he was attacked. "The Principal was going to the VC office and handed over the charge to me...During the function (fresher's day), some students thrashed the college's....president. Upon complaining, I tried to make them understand, but they started fighting again. A teacher named Rakesh Yadav began taking the side of students who belonged to...ABVP," he added.

Counterclaims Jha denies Kumar's version of events He further alleged that following the intervention, he was "pressured" to resign. "In the principal's office, they pressured me to resign, and I did. After that, a student named Deepika came and slapped me, as captured in the video clip," he said. Jha, however, has denied Professor Kumar's version of events, claiming she had gone to the college to address complaints against him. She alleged that he threatened her and used abusive language while appearing under the influence of alcohol.

Twitter Post Congress's student wing shares video ABVP की गुंडागर्दी अपने चरम पर!



DU के BR आंबेडकर कॉलेज में DUSU जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी दीपिका ने प्रिंसिपल रूम में प्रोफेसर को थप्पड़ मारा।



ये सब @DelhiPolice की मौजूदगी में हुआ!



CCTV में सब साफ़ दिख रहा है, फिर भी कार्रवाई नहीं!



ABVP की गुंडागर्दी पर सख़्त कार्रवाई हो। pic.twitter.com/ceGW3mb12H — NSUI (@nsui) October 16, 2025

Claims Jha's side of story "That teacher was staring at me continuously for 15-20 minutes. When I told him twice not to look at me...he said, 'I'm looking at you right now, and I'll look at you outside as well.' I felt bad and told him that this was not the right way to talk," Jha claimed. "He even said, 'I have seen many like you; I know you very well.' Despite all this, he is now running a false narrative that he was slapped."

Inquiry demand DUTA demands inquiry into incident Reacting to the incident, the Delhi University Teachers's Association (DUTA) has written to the university vice-chancellor demanding an inquiry into the incident. "We are deeply shocked to learn that a senior teacher at B.R. Ambedkar College has been slapped and assaulted by a group of students inside the college premises while performing his duty," DUTA said in its letter. The association demanded immediate and exemplary action against those involved in this incident.