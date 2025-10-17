AMU denies Hindu students permission to celebrate Diwali at venue

Echoes of Holi controversy

Student Akhil Kaushal, who made the request, warned that students might celebrate at the main entrance if no venue is given.

AMU's proctor, Wasim Ali, explained it's just a logistical issue, not a restriction on Diwali.

This echoes the Holi controversy earlier this year, when AMU initially denied permission, leading to protests before allowing celebrations under tight security.

The latest decision has brought those concerns back into focus for many on campus.