Woman runs fake marriage scam across 3 states, arrested

Family involved in crime

Kajal's father, Bhagwat Singh, and sister, Tamanna, were also in on the scheme.

In one major case in May 2024, they took ₹11 lakh from a family in Rajasthan and disappeared just three days after the wedding.

The family kept changing names and moving cities to dodge the police.

After a year-long chase using mobile tracking, Kajal was caught on Wednesday in Gurugram.

She's confessed to several fake marriages and now faces charges of fraud and conspiracy, while police continue digging for more victims across three states.