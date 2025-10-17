Next Article
Tamil Nadu CM launches commission to tackle honor killings
India
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched a new commission, led by retired High Court Judge KN Basha, to address honor killings in the state.
The goal is to ensure speedy investigation, trial, and stringent punishment for these crimes, which often happen because of caste or community pressures.
Understanding the issue
Honor killings still happen in Tamil Nadu, even though murder is already illegal.
These acts are usually carried out by family or community members upset about inter-caste or inter-community marriages.
The new commission will talk to victims' families, activists, and legal experts to make sure the law truly tackles the problem.
This move is about protecting people's right to choose who they marry—without fear or violence.