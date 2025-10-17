208 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh with 153 weapons 

In one of the largest surrenders of Maoists, 208 Naxalites laid down their arms in Chhattisgarh on Friday. The surrendered arms included 153 weapons, among them 19 AK-47 rifles and 17 SLR rifles. The group of surrenders comprised both men and women cadres of the banned outfit. This development is expected to clear most of the Abujhmad region and North Bastar of Naxal activity, leaving only South Bastar as a hotspot.

Official response Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh CM hail milestone achievement Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had announced that 258 Maoists have already surrendered in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra over the last two days. He welcomed the development, saying, "I applaud their decision to renounce violence." He reiterated his commitment to wipe out Naxalism by March 2026. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also hailed this as a historic milestone. He said North Bastar and Abujhmad are now Naxal-free, ushering in a new era of peace and development.

Policy impact Sai credits success to state's Naxalite surrender and rehabilitation policy Sai credited the success of the state's Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 and the Niyad Nella Naar scheme for this achievement. He said these measures have strengthened security and development in every village. In the past 22 months, Chhattisgarh has neutralized 477 Naxalites, witnessed 2,110 surrenders, and arrested 1,785 people. This brings them closer to their goal of a Naxal-free state by March 31, 2026.