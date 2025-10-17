Ukraine war: Indian soldier's family awaits death certificate, body India Oct 17, 2025

Joyce from Kerala is still waiting for official proof of her husband Binil Babu's death, almost 10 months after he reportedly died fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine.

The Indian government confirmed his death back in January 2025, but the family hasn't received his body or any documents.

This delay is making it tough for them to handle basic legal tasks, like updating their son's Aadhaar card.