Ukraine war: Indian soldier's family awaits death certificate, body
Joyce from Kerala is still waiting for official proof of her husband Binil Babu's death, almost 10 months after he reportedly died fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine.
The Indian government confirmed his death back in January 2025, but the family hasn't received his body or any documents.
This delay is making it tough for them to handle basic legal tasks, like updating their son's Aadhaar card.
Babu was promised a job in Poland
Babu, 32, from Thrissur, was promised a job as an electrician in Poland but instead found himself sent to Russia and drafted into military support.
He died from gunshot wounds or a shell/drone attack on Ukrainian land in 2024.
His cousin Jain TK was also injured and was hospitalized in Moscow but has since returned home and resumed civilian work.
Kerala government is trying to help
Kerala's Chief Minister asked NORKA and the Ministry of External Affairs to help bring Babu home and arrange medical evacuation for Jain.
Despite ongoing talks with Russian authorities, Joyce and her family are still stuck waiting on paperwork they need to move forward.