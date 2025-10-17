Man loses ₹52cr to cyber scam spread over 40 days

Scammers used fake court calls, VPNs to hide tracks

To make their act convincing, the scammers set up fake court and police calls, even using VPNs to hide their tracks.

The Mumbai Cyber Cell is investigating, but this isn't an isolated case—so-called "digital arrest" scams have nearly tripled recently, with losses crossing ₹1,935 crore this year alone.

Authorities are urging everyone to double-check anyone claiming to be an official before sharing personal or financial info.