Defence Acquisition Council clears ₹79,000cr defense buys
On October 23, 2025, India's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, greenlit defense buys worth a whopping ₹79,000 crore.
The goal? To seriously boost the Army, Navy, and Air Force with new tech—think smarter missiles, better ships, improved surveillance gear, and vehicles built for tough terrain.
What each force will get
The Army is set to get upgraded Nag Missile Systems to take on enemy tanks and bunkers, plus mobile electronic intelligence units and high-mobility vehicles for rough landscapes.
The Navy's haul includes new landing docks (for amphibious or rescue missions), rapid-fire guns, lightweight torpedoes for hunting submarines, and smarter ammunition.
The Air Force will see a boost from a new long-range system that can find and hit targets on its own.
Aiming for self-reliance and modernization
This isn't just about shiny new gear—it's part of a bigger push to modernize India's military using homegrown tech.
With these upgrades, all three forces are aiming to close capability gaps and become more self-reliant in a world where security challenges keep evolving.