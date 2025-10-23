Defence Acquisition Council clears ₹79,000cr defense buys

What each force will get

The Army is set to get upgraded Nag Missile Systems to take on enemy tanks and bunkers, plus mobile electronic intelligence units and high-mobility vehicles for rough landscapes.

The Navy's haul includes new landing docks (for amphibious or rescue missions), rapid-fire guns, lightweight torpedoes for hunting submarines, and smarter ammunition.

The Air Force will see a boost from a new long-range system that can find and hit targets on its own.