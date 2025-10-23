Next Article
Suicide now leading cause of death in young Indians: Study
India
A recent study by the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) found that suicide is now the top cause of death for Indians aged 15-39.
Covering nine states over three years up to December 2022, the research shows that men in this age group are more likely to die by suicide than women, with the average age at death being 36 years.
Recommendations to tackle the issue
For men, financial stress is the biggest factor behind suicides, while for women, family issues play a larger role.
The study also points out that many suicides go unreported due to stigma and fear of involving the police.
The PHFI report recommends better data, community campaigns, and financial help for families affected by suicide—especially those with children.