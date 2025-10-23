Suicide now leading cause of death in young Indians: Study India Oct 23, 2025

A recent study by the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) found that suicide is now the top cause of death for Indians aged 15-39.

Covering nine states over three years up to December 2022, the research shows that men in this age group are more likely to die by suicide than women, with the average age at death being 36 years.