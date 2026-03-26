Dehradun: Medical student found dead inside locked car

Family accuses college of harassment, college denies allegations

Her family says she faced harassment from her head of department and was pressured to cut contact with her thesis guide, which they believe led to overwhelming stress.

The college responded that she had been getting help for mental health issues and had previously attempted suicide. The family had already informed the college about these struggles in writing.

Police have registered a complaint and are investigating the allegations; a formal case (FIR) has not yet been filed.