Dehradun: Medical student found dead inside locked car
A 26-year-old medical student from Ambala was found unconscious inside her locked car in Dehradun on Wednesday; she was taken to a hospital and declared dead on arrival.
She had last spoken to her father the night before, and after he couldn't reach her, he traveled to Dehradun, searched her residence and the medical college, and later found her unconscious inside a locked car parked near a temple.
Sadly, doctors could not save her. Police are investigating after a complaint was filed.
Family accuses college of harassment, college denies allegations
Her family says she faced harassment from her head of department and was pressured to cut contact with her thesis guide, which they believe led to overwhelming stress.
The college responded that she had been getting help for mental health issues and had previously attempted suicide. The family had already informed the college about these struggles in writing.
Police have registered a complaint and are investigating the allegations; a formal case (FIR) has not yet been filed.