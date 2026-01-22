Delhi: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in broad daylight
India
A disturbing incident unfolded in Delhi's Mangolpuri on Wednesday evening, where 25-year-old Akash was chased and fatally stabbed by a group of men—right out in the open and captured on CCTV.
Even as Akash tried to escape into a nearby house, he was caught and attacked repeatedly.
Bystanders watched, police now searching for suspects
The attackers dragged Akash onto the street and continued the assault while locals looked on but didn't step in—some even closed their doors to avoid getting involved.
An elderly man tried to help but arrived too late.
Police have identified the suspects and are actively searching for them, though the motive is still unclear.