Delhi: 3 men rape, blackmail friend after drugging her India Oct 06, 2025

An 18-year-old MBBS student from Haryana, living in a Delhi hostel, has accused a 20-year-old acquaintance of drugging her drink at a hotel in Adarsh Nagar and raping her while she was unconscious.

The accused allegedly recorded the assault and used the video to blackmail her over the next month.

Two of his friends were also reportedly involved—they helped spike her drink, filmed the attack, and later sexually assaulted her as well.