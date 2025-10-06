Delhi: 3 men rape, blackmail friend after drugging her
An 18-year-old MBBS student from Haryana, living in a Delhi hostel, has accused a 20-year-old acquaintance of drugging her drink at a hotel in Adarsh Nagar and raping her while she was unconscious.
The accused allegedly recorded the assault and used the video to blackmail her over the next month.
Two of his friends were also reportedly involved—they helped spike her drink, filmed the attack, and later sexually assaulted her as well.
Accused are currently absconding
After the survivor filed a complaint recently, police registered charges under Section 64(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape.
Deputy Commissioner Bhisham Singh said all three accused—who are known to the victim—are currently absconding despite ongoing searches.
The survivor's statement is being recorded before a magistrate and she is receiving counseling support.