Delhi: 89 people drowned in open drains and canals since 2024

Victims include young kids—rain makes things worse

People of all ages have been affected, from toddlers to teens. Tragic incidents include a four-year-old falling into a Mahindra Park drain and a two-and-a-half-year-old drowning in Khera Khurd.

Heavy rains have made things even riskier—kids swept away in waterlogged parks or drains, and adults caught in flooded underpasses.

Sources have recommended urgent preventive measures such as covering drains and fencing canals, warning that fatalities may continue without such structural fixes.