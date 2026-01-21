Delhi: 89 people drowned in open drains and canals since 2024
Between January 1, 2024, and December 28, 2025, Delhi has lost 89 lives to drownings in open drains, canals, or waterlogged underpasses—about four deaths every month.
These cases make up a big chunk of the city's 239 civic-related fatalities between January 1, 2024, and December 28, 2025, with others caused by fires and building collapses.
Victims include young kids—rain makes things worse
People of all ages have been affected, from toddlers to teens. Tragic incidents include a four-year-old falling into a Mahindra Park drain and a two-and-a-half-year-old drowning in Khera Khurd.
Heavy rains have made things even riskier—kids swept away in waterlogged parks or drains, and adults caught in flooded underpasses.
Sources have recommended urgent preventive measures such as covering drains and fencing canals, warning that fatalities may continue without such structural fixes.