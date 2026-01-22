Delhi airport's "human skeleton" scare turns out to be a student's anatomy model
India
A routine luggage scan at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 sent everyone into panic mode when security spotted what looked like a human skeleton inside someone's bag.
Police were called in, but the drama didn't last long—turns out, it was just a medical training model carried by a student.
Police confirm: No crime, just classroom props
Delhi Police checked and confirmed the skeleton was simply an educational prop used by medical students—nothing shady or criminal involved.
Still, they're sending it for forensic tests just to be sure.